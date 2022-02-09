Last Updated:

'The Power Of The Dog' To 'Don't Look Up', How To Watch Oscars 2022 Nominated Films Online

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards 2022 for several categories were announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross on February 9, 2022.

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards 2022 were announced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross on February 9, 2022, and popular films including The Power of the Dog, Belfast, Don't Look Up and more were nominated in the Best Picture category. Fans will know the winners of the Oscars 2022 on March 27, when the event will take place. Till then, here's where they can watch some of the most popular films nominated in the Best Picture category.

Where to watch Oscars 2022 Top Best Picture nominees in India

The Power of the Dog - Netflix

With a whopping 12 nominations for the Academy Awards, fans can watch The Power of the Dog on Netflix. The film deals with important themes like toxic masculinity and sexuality and has been praised by fans and critics. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and others in lead roles.

Belfast - Rent on Amazon, Apple TV or Google Play.

Helmed by Kenneth Branagh this black and white film is all about a working-class family. It particularly focuses on the young son of the family and his childhood. The film was also nominated for director, song, original screenplay and in many more categories.

Dune - Rent on Amazon, Apple TV or Google Play

This sci-fi adventure film starring Timothée Chalamet received heaps of praise after its release. Fans now await the sequel of the popular film.

Nightmare Alley - HBO Max, Hulu

Helmed by Guillermo del Toro, the crime thriller is set in the 1940s in New York. It stars popular celebrities including Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Toni Collette and others in pivotal roles.

Don’t Look Up - Netflix

Netflix's recent star-studded film gained heaps of praise as it saw Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio take on the lead roles. It also saw Meryl Streep and focused on two astronomers trying to get the world to believe that a life-threatening comet is making its way to earth.

West Side Story - coming soon to Disney+ Hotstar

According to a report by Elle, the film will soon make its digital debut in March via Disney+. The movie was helmed by famous Steven Spielberg and saw Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Maddie Ziegler and others in pivotal roles. It was a musical romance set in 1957 and won the hearts of fans and critics.

King Richard - Rent on Amazon, Apple TV or Google Play

The film focused on the rise of Venus and Serena Williams as their father, Richard, played by Will Smith trains them on the court. The film received nominations in six different categories.

CODA - Apple TV+

The film stars Emilia Jones as a 17-year-old young girl named Ruby, who works hard to earn a living with her parents, played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, who happens to be deaf. She finds her passion for singing but is torn between her future and her responsibilities at home.

