'The Princess Switch 3' Trailer Out; Vanessa Hudgens To Play All 3 Of Her Roles Together

After the spooky season ends, streaming giant Netflix is ready to celebrate the Christmas spirit right from November. The OTT platform is bringing various Christmas films. While it is the season of celebration, Vanessa Hudgens is also all set to reprise her princess roles in The Princess Switch 3. However, the third instalment in the film series has something new for its viewers as Hudgens will reprise all her three roles in the upcoming flick. Netflix recently dropped the film's trailer and introduced the three roles of the High School Musical star.

As per the latest trailer of The Princess Switch 3, Hudgens reprises her role as the royal Margaret, Queen of Montenaro, and her look-alike Stacy, Princess of Belgravia. To make their duo a trio, Margaret's doppelganger cousin Fiona joins them. The third film's plot will revolve around the theft of another priceless artefact and the princess' quest to find it. Netflix's official description of the film reads, "When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen, royal look-alikes Margaret and Stacy turn to audacious doppelganger Fione - and her dashing ex - for help."

The Princess Switch 3 trailer

The trailer begins with Margaret announcing an International Christmas Festival in Montenaro. The Christmas relic is then introduced, which is a Star of Peace from the Vatican. However, it does not take much time for them to discover the Star of Peace is stolen. As the police have no leads, they seek help from Margaret's cousin Fiona. Both Margaret and Stacy dress up as Fiona to find the Star of Peace. Fiona's ex is also introduced in the trailer. The film is set to arrive on November 18 on Netflix.

The Princess Switch franchise's first outing was 2018's The Princess Switch. The film's plot revolved around Stacy De Novo, a baker from Chicago, and her look-alike Lady Margaret Delacourt, the Duchess of Montenaro. The two ladies decide to switch places and fool everyone around them with their altered appearances and mannerisms to explore each other's lives. The sequel film The Princess Switch: Switched Again also followed a much similar storyline. Seemingly the third instalment will also revolve around something similar. The films casts Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar, Mark Fleischmann and Rose Mclver.

