'The Problem With Jon Stewart' Release Date And Time: All You Need Know About The New Show

Jon Stewart is slated to make his long-awaited return to television with his AppleTV+ series, The Problem With Jon Stewart. AppleTV+ has now unveiled the release date for the much-anticipated show, which will release on September 30, 2021. The upcoming one-hour series will drop new episodes every other week.

The series will dive into a different issue every week. The Problem with Jon Stewart, according to AppleTV+, will be a "discussion" between Stewart and everybody involved in that's week's issue. The show will try to offer a "solutionary path forward", according to Vanity Fair. The Problem will also feature a podcast which will be released every week, featuring staff members with additional interviews and commentary.

Jon Stewart and his production team have somehow managed to keep details about The Problem with Jon Stewart under wraps. The show confirmed a "fall premiere" back in April and also shared first footage from the series with an episode titled, "The Problem With D***s in Space". The over 3-minute-long footage features a spoof on the billionaire space race which involves Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and Elon Musk.

Starring in the spoof are comedians Tracy Morgan, Ricky Gervais, Adam Pally, and Jason Alexander. While everyone in the world awaits The Problem with Jon Stewart, some people in NY have already seen segments from the show. According to Deadline, the series began taping in front of a fully vaccinated, live New York audience in July.

The Problem with Jon Stewart has announced a few significant hires, including CBS Evening News' Brinda Adhikari as the showrunner and executive producer. Chelsea Devantez, from The Opposition With Jordan Klepper, has been appointed as head writer, while Lorrie Baranek of The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore serves as supervising producer. Stewart also serves as an EP alongside his manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler.

IMAGE - AP