'The Protégé's Action-packed Trailer With Maggie Q, Samuel Jackson & Michael Keaton Is Out

The Protege star features Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson. It is an upcoming action thriller movie directed by Casino Royale helmer Martin Campbell and written by Richard Wenk. The makers have now dropped the action-packed first trailer of the film along with its premiere date.

The Protege trailer released

Lionsgate has shared the first The Protégé trailer giving a glimpse at the film. The video starts with Maggie Q as Anna Dutton chatting with Samuel L. Jackson as Moody Dutton. The assassins reminisce about people they have killed and how their own sins will eventually catch up to them. Moody is then seen being shot. Anna meets Rembrandt, played by Michael Keaton, who knows that she will come after them for the killing of Moody. Gun blazes and fight sequences are shown. Anna and Rembrandt have a combat battle in a house. The Protege release date is set for August 20, 2021. Check out the trailer below:

The Protégé centers around Anna, an orphan child rescued by the legendary assassin Moody and trained in the family business. She becomes the world’s most skilled contract killer. One day, Moody is brutally killed. Anna vows to revenge the death of the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival. She gets entangled with an enigmatic killer whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse. Their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

she intrigues us. can’t wait to see michael keaton, maggie q, and samuel l. jackson in #theprotege. pic.twitter.com/15d2IFM3O3 — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) May 11, 2021

Maggie Q has appeared in movies like Mission: Impossible III, Live Free or Die Hard, The King of Fighters, Divergent series, Fantasy Island, Death of Me, and more. Samuel L. Jackson will soon be seen in Spiral: From the Book of Saw with Chris Rock, and Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard opposite Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek. Michael Keaton is currently shooting for The Flash movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE PROTEGE TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.