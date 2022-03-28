In a rare moment at the Oscars, The Queen of Basketball director Ben Proudfoot on Sunday appealed to US President Joe Biden to free WNBA star Brittney Griner detained in Russia. During his acceptance speech for Best Documentary Short Subject, he said, "President Biden, bring Brittney Griner home." Proudfoot's request was one of the references of Russia or the war in Ukraine during Sunday's telecast. Apart from his direct address to Biden, he dedicated the award to the protagonist of his film Lucy Harris, a professional female basketball player and her family.

It is to mention that Griner, an eminent basketball player with two Olympic gold medals has been detained in Russia. She was arrested in mid-February on allegations of "smuggling a significant amount of narcotics." Reportedly, she was nabbed at Moscow airport allegedly after officials discovered cannabis vape cartridges containing hash oil in her luggage. Currently, Griner is facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia. Earlier his month, the US embassy in Moscow was granted consular access to visit incarcerated Griner.

Noting updates after the visit, US State Department spokesman Ned Price later informed that Griner was in "good condition," CNN reported. "We were able to check on her condition, we will continue to work very closely with her legal team, with her broader network, to see to it that she is treated fairly," Price had said on March 24 as the difference between Russia and Washington widened with Moscow showing no sign of ceasing war in Ukraine.

Proudfoot wins Best Documentary Short for telling Lucy Harris' story

Now, Proudfoot on Sunday bagged an Oscar for Best Documentary Short for his film The Queen of Basketball. The documentary is based on pioneer basketball player Lucia or Lucy Harris Stewart. She led a rural Mississippi college to three national titled, scoring the first basket in women's Olympics history in 1976. He is the first and only woman to be drafted into the NBA in 1977. She was selected over 33 male players.

However, Harris never showed interest in playing in the NBA. She later revealed that she was pregnant at the time, making her unable to attend training offered by the New Orleans NBA team Jazz.

