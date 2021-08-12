The Queens Gambit, WandaVision Makers On Characterisation Of Women's Roles In Films

As the characters in the films The Queens Gambit, WandaVision, Mare of Easttown and others played a significant role in the films, the makers of the films recently opened up about how the characters had extraordinary expectations. Mare of Easttown showrunner, Brad Ingelsby recently revealed how he wished to write a character who viewed herself as a ‘bedrock’ of her community and how will she cope with her second life.

The Queens Gambit, WandaVision and Mare of Easttown makers' take on the movie characters

According to the reports by Variety, Mare of Easttown showrunner Brad spoke about the lead character of the film who is solving the case of a missing teenager. He said, “What’s interesting to me is that she had always embraced the title of being a hero. As much as she complains about it, she’s allowed the community to have this image of her over the years. And now we drop into her life at this exact moment when the facade is crumbling,” Stating further about the character, he added how she had been ‘juggling chainsaws’ for quite some time and it was her resilience that allows her to climb up into the attic where his son died.

“It’s that attitude of, ‘I’m just going to get up in the morning; I’m going to put on my shoes and go to work. If I keep moving, I’ll be OK.’ I think that’s an admirable quality in Mare,” Ingelsby added.

Similarly, even Beth from The Queens Gambit falls into a career that uses her talent as a mechanism for her past ordeal. While opening up about the character, Beth, the executive producer, William Horberg stated how she had to find a commensurate ability to reconnect with real life and form meaningful relationships and needed to embrace the family she built. Adding to it, he stated-

“The show is about watching her growing up and attempting to wrestle with her own demons and control them and find, within the confines of this game, a place where she can feel secure and dominate.”

The executive producer and writer of WandaVision also expressed his opinion on how he could dig deeper into the character’s past and give her a taste of what stable family life might look like.

“Wanda has had so little of her own — she has had so few opportunities in her life to call a place her home, or to say, ‘This person is my person, this job is my job,” Schaeffer added.

He also revealed that he wanted to come up with a more holistic female superhero after seeing the “stories of women with extraordinary powers mishandled in the genre space,” and added how Elizabeth Olsen’s fizziness always felt a key part of the show.

