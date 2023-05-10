The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kim Zolciak Divorces Kroy Biermann; Here's Why

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who rose to fame from the show The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has parted ways with her husband Kroy Biermann allegedly due to financial problems. Reportedly, Kim was planning to divorce her husband for a long time as the couple owed Internal Revenue Service (IRS) 1 million dollars in unpaid taxes. The information was disclosed by a close friend of the TV series star.

Kim's friend also disclosed that the couple was under pressure due to million-dollar tax payments and was also in default due to loans. The source said, "She had not told anyone, not even family. She didn't tell anyone, even her friends were kept in the dark. The money has been a huge issue." As per reports, IRS filed a complaint against the former couple to get back their dues.

According to People, another source came forward and said that money was the reason behind their sudden split, but other factors also led to their divorce. The source also disclosed that currently Kroy and Kim are not on good terms despite their tight-knit family. However, the couple has not confirmed the reason behind their split.

More on Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy met at a charity function back in May 2010. The couple has been married for almost 11 years and together they have four children. Their names are Kaia Rose, Kane Ren, Kash Kade, and Kroy Jagger. Kaia and Kane are twins aged 9. Meanwhile, Kash Kade is 10 years old and Kroy Jagger is 11 years old. As per reports, Kim has no plans to reconcile her marriage with Kroy. Also, she has asked for the physical custody of her kids, along with joint legal custody. She also plans to restore her maiden name after the divorce and seek spousal support for the children.