'The Real Housewives Of Dallas' Star Brandi Redmond On Her Husband's Alleged Cheating

The Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond finally breaks her silence on her husband, Bryan’s, alleged cheating. During the show’s reunion, she described how heartbreaking it was to watch a viral video of her husband kissing another woman. She broke down and said, “I’m extremely disappointed.”

Brandi Redmond opens up on her husband's alleged cheating

During The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion on May 11, 2021, host Andy Cohen asked Brandi to address the rumours of her husband Bryan Redmond's video in which he was kissing another woman. Andy said that a video was making rounds on social media and in the press about Bryan which shows him in a club with another woman. He asked how Brandi had been since the video came out.

In response, Brandi said, “You know, I’m disappointed” and added that she was aware of when it happened. It was in Las Vegas during a dual bachelor and bachelorette party for Brandi’s sister and brother-in-law. Andy then asked how long ago was the video from to which Brandi replied that it was from 2018. She added, “But, I’m extremely disappointed.” Brandi then broke down in tears and said, “Sorry.”

Andy asked if Brandi planned to stay with Bryan and she said, “I will tell you that, you know, this was the craziest year and my darkest hour.” She added that Bryan was there for her and is there for her, so it wouldn’t be right if she was not there for him “because he’s hurting too right now.” She added that the worst part of the debacle is that a fan sent the video to one of their daughters’ Instagram account. Brandi said, “As much as I can be angry and stuff, like, that’s her dad and I just feel like it’s just … not okay.” Brandi and Bryan Redmond started dating in high school and tied the knot in 2003. The couple share four children, daughters Brinkley, Brooklyn, and Brilynn, and son Bruin.

Brandi Redmon's speaks of her mother-in-law's accident

Further, Brandi also addressed the horrific car accident that took the life of her mother-in-law in October 2020. Brandi’s daughter, Brinkley, was also in the car at that time. Speaking of the accident, Brandi said that the two of them went to see her sister-in-law’s kids and while they were leaving the neighbourhood, they were hit by an 18-wheeler. The car flipped and the 18-wheeler fell on top of them and completely smooshed the car. Brandi said that by the grace of God, Brinkley made it and was perfect apart from having some broken bones and a few scratches.

(IMAGE: BRANDI REDMOND'S INSTAGRAM)

