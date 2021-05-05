The Real Housewives Of New York City's Sonja Morgan's Net Worth; Details About RHONY Star

Sonja Morgan is an American film producer, entrepreneur, socialite, and reality television star. She is popular for her long-running role in Bravo's reality show, The Real Housewives of New York City, and her toaster oven food recipes. The philanthropist was previously married to John Adams Morgan, whose family is behind the renowned banking and investment firms, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. However, her life took a turn when she parted ways with her husband in the year 2006. Read about Sonja Morgan's net worth and other details below.

Sonja Morgan's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sonja has a net worth of $8 million. According to the report, she makes approximately $465,000 per episode for appearing on The Real Housewives of New York. Most of the housewife's wealth can be credited to her several business ventures. She currently lives in a $1.6 million, two-bedroom high-rise apartment in the Columbus Circle area of Manhattan. The apartment has a small balcony offering a bird's eye view of the busy Columbus Circle 12 storeys below.

However, after her separation from John, Sonja filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy citing $13.5 million in assets and $19.8 million in debts in November 2010. As of March 2013, the RHONY star still owned a $10 million NYC townhouse and an $8 million French Chateau in St. Tropez. In the month of June 2014, a trustee in the bankruptcy case had sold off the French Chateau for $5.7 million.

The Real Housewives of New York City new season premiered on May 4, 2021. The Real Housewives of New York City cast includes Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams. However, previous cast members consist of the show's original cast members - Bethenny Frankel, Alex McCord, and Jill Zarin; and later, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Cindy Barshop, Aviva Drescher, Heather Thomson, Carole Radziwill, Kristen Taekman, Dorinda Medley, Jules Wainstein and Tinsley Mortimer entered the reality show. The show primarily revolves around the personal and professional lives of women residing in New York City.

