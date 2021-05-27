The Retirement Plan: Nicolas Cage To Play Ashley Greene's Reel-life Dad In The Action Film

The Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor, Nicolas Cage is all set to star alongside an ensemble cast of renowned actors in his upcoming action film, The Retirement Plan. According to a report by Deadline, The Retirement Plan cast also boasts of Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, Joel David Moore, and Grace Byers among others in pivotal roles, alongside Cage. It has also been revealed that the production of the highly-anticipated film will go on floors this week in the Cayman Islands.

Nicolas Cage and the star cast of The Retirement Plan are reportedly all geared up to kick off its shooting from Friday, i.e. May 28, 2021. Alongside the aforementioned actors, the upcoming film's cast will also star the Ghostbusters actor Ernie Hudson, NBA player turned actor Rick Fox, the Emmy Award winner Lynn Whitfield and the 11-year-old actor, Thalia Campbell. The Retirement Plan is written by Tim J. Brown, and will also be helmed by the prolific filmmaker. His credits include Lukas Haas' 2007 horror-thriller The Cradle and Productivity Media’s next, titled Buckley’s Chance. The official plot synopsis of The Retirement Plan reads:

When Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help – her estranged father Matt (Nicolas Cage), currently living the life of a retired beach bum in the Cayman Islands. Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down on the island by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant Bobo (Ron Perlman). As Ashley, Sarah and Matt become entangled in an increasingly dangerous web, Ashley quickly learns her father had a secret past that she knew nothing about and that there is more to her father than meets the eye.

The action-thriller is bankrolled by the CEO of Productivity Media, William G. Santor, along with the President of Darius Films, Nicholas Tabarrok. Deadline also reported that the producer-duo has a multi-picture deal with the local authorities of the Cayman Islands. In addition to William and Nicholas, The Retirement Plan is also produced by Jason Jallet and Doug Murray. Furthermore, Andrew Chang-Sang and John Hills will be serving as executive producers of this Nicolas Cage-starrer. Meanwhile, The Retirement Plan release date has been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet.

