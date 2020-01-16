'The Rhythm Section' Cast, Plot And Other Details Revealed; Here's What We Know So Far

The Rhythm Section is one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The action drama is based on a novel of the same name, which is written by Mark Burnell. The Rhythm Section is an international spy thriller. The main character of the film is Stephanie Patrick (Blake Lively) who seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family. The film will also be co-starring Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown, Max Casella, Daniel Mays, Geoff Bell, Richard Brake, Raza Jaffrey and Tawfeek Barhom in key roles. Let us take a look at some other details about the upcoming movie, The Rhythm Section.

Everything you need to know about The Rhythm Section

The Rhythm Section will release on January 31, 2020, by Paramount Pictures. The lead actor Blake Lively who is playing the role of Stephanie Patrick revealed two of her looks from the movie. She has kept a bowl cut hairstyle in which she looks unrecognizable. The trailer of The Rhythm Section released on YouTube on September 19, 2020, since then the trailer has received over 3.5 million views on YouTube. The Rhythm Section has been made on a budget of $50 million. Fans cannot wait to see Blake Lively in a different look on the big screens on January 31, 2020.

Please, whatever you do. Don't click on this... 🖤💋 pic.twitter.com/1Ty9mGiups — Blake Lively (@blakelively) September 19, 2019

Behind-the-scenes photo of Blake filming ‘The Rhythm Section’ in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/BQjZpTpTi6 — Blake Lively Updates (@blakelivelyf) January 6, 2018

