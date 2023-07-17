The Rings Of Power Season 2 Wraps Up Shoot Amid Hollywood Strikes

In the midst of the dual strike by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA), Hollywood has found a ray of hope in Amazon Prime's hit series, The Rings of Power. As tension builds over the on-going strikes, this fantasy epic has managed to navigate the troubled waters by successfully completing filming for its second season.

2 things you need to know

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season one premiered on September 1, 2022.

The second season might release in the second half of 2024.

Overcoming challenges to complete filming

With the first dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike in over six decades happening, the future of many Hollywood projects is uncertain. Delays in production and release dates cast a shadow over the industry. However, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stands strong amidst this chaos. Variety reports that the series’ second season is immune to the potential impacts of the strike due to its foresighted filming schedule.

(The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Image: Amazon Studios/Instagram)

Creators J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay faced numerous challenges while bringing the Second Age of Middle Earth to life. Despite the effects of the WGA strike and incidents such as an on-set fire and a horse fatality, they managed to complete the filming schedule for the second season as planned.

Breaking records with a staggering budget

What has also caught industry attention is the jaw-dropping budget allocated for The Rings of Power. Amazon has invested a staggering $58 million per episode, totaling approximately $462 million for the first season alone. While concerns were raised about viewership during the first season, there is an optimistic outlook for the multi-season narrative.

The upcoming season promises an intriguing rivalry between Sauron, played by Charlie Vickers, and Galadriel, portrayed by Morfydd Clark. This captivating storyline is set to take the audience on a mesmerising journey through the Second Age of Middle Earth.