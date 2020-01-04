'The Rise Of Skywalker' Deleted Scenes Confirmed, 'Release The JJ' Cut Trends

A new leak has claimed that director JJ Abrams was severely disappointed and unsatisfied by the final cut of The Rise of Skywalker movie. According to the leak, Abrams was devasted to learn that the film was 40 minutes shorter than he expected it to be and Disney had cut integral parts from his vision of the new Star Wars film.

Fans want to see the deleted scenes

After surfacing of the leak and getting to know that there are scenes that the fans have not seen, the hashtag 'release the JJ cut' started trending on social media. According to the leak which comes from an anonymous person who worked on the film's production, JJ Abrams did not like a lot of things about the final cut of the film, especially the final kiss between Rey played by Daisy Ridley and Kylo Ren played by Adam Driver before his death.



The leak claims that the scene was added to please both sides of the fandom. The leaks talk of an alternate scene that was shot by JJ Abrams that would have been very differently and also loved by die-hard Star Wars fans. The scene would have seen past Jedi's Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi return as force ghosts much like in the Original Trilogy.

This scene and more were removed for unknown reasons by Disney without the knowledge of Abrams. This would explain why the film was still in the midst of re-shoots so close to its release date.

Release The JJ Abrams Cut Disney please! Even though this movie 🎥 is good this wouldn’t been much better!! #releasethejjcut https://t.co/VzOLEvzlz0 — The Skywalker Order #ROTSGang #TheGrayOrder (@mobfighter63) January 2, 2020

Read: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Tells How The First Order Are So Powerful

Read: Star Wars: Palpatine Created Anakin Says Emperor's Clone Wars Voice Actor

#ReleaseTheJJCut

So to end off Disney SW Saga of disappointment



-Reylo wasn't intended

-Adam Driver got robbed an Oscar winning performance

-Disney's a hypocrite that only pretends to be pro LGBTQ/diverse

-We were all robbed a SW Endgame portal scene with all the jedi assembling pic.twitter.com/kKkb2voQ0r — BSK Resident Evil 3 (@BSKtheKing) January 3, 2020

Apparently The Rise of Skywalker was supposed to be 3 hours long, but Disney blindsided JJ Abrams and cut over an hour worth of film without him even knowing. As a hardcore Star Wars fan, we need the REAL TROS. Release the #jjcut @Disney — Tyler Wolfrey (@wolfman0217) January 3, 2020

Read: Star Wars: John Boyega Called 'disgusting' Over Comments On Lead Character Rey's Love Life

Read: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Scenes With Leia Were Difficult, Says Kelly Marie Tran

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.