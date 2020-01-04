The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'The Rise Of Skywalker' Deleted Scenes Confirmed, 'Release The JJ' Cut Trends

Hollywood News

Leak points to the existence of The Rise of Skywalker scenes that were deleted from the final cut. According to the leak, almost 40 minutes were removed.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Rise of Skywalker

A new leak has claimed that director JJ Abrams was severely disappointed and unsatisfied by the final cut of The Rise of Skywalker movie. According to the leak, Abrams was devasted to learn that the film was 40 minutes shorter than he expected it to be and Disney had cut integral parts from his vision of the new Star Wars film.

Fans want to see the deleted scenes

After surfacing of the leak and getting to know that there are scenes that the fans have not seen, the hashtag 'release the JJ cut' started trending on social media. According to the leak which comes from an anonymous person who worked on the film's production, JJ Abrams did not like a lot of things about the final cut of the film, especially the final kiss between Rey played by Daisy Ridley and Kylo Ren played by Adam Driver before his death.


The leak claims that the scene was added to please both sides of the fandom. The leaks talk of an alternate scene that was shot by JJ Abrams that would have been very differently and also loved by die-hard Star Wars fans. The scene would have seen past Jedi's Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi return as force ghosts much like in the Original Trilogy.
This scene and more were removed for unknown reasons by Disney without the knowledge of Abrams. This would explain why the film was still in the midst of re-shoots so close to its release date.

Read: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Tells How The First Order Are So Powerful

Read: Star Wars: Palpatine Created Anakin Says Emperor's Clone Wars Voice Actor

Read: Star Wars: John Boyega Called 'disgusting' Over Comments On Lead Character Rey's Love Life

Read: Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Scenes With Leia Were Difficult, Says Kelly Marie Tran

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA ATTACKS GOVT OVER ECONOMY
CPI(M) HITS OUT AT KERALA GUV
RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNS ATTACK
WW SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN BACKFIRES
LALU YADAV'S SLOGAN
RAJKUMMAR RAO WISHES PATRALEKHAA