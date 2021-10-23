‘The Rookie’ Show Bans Live Guns On Set After Alec Baldwin's Prop Gun Shooting Incident

ABC cop drama The Rookie has banned the firing of real guns on the sets of the show. This comes after Hollywood's Academy Award nominee, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the sets of his next film, Rust. The incident led to the death of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography and also left the director, Joel Souza injured.

The Rookie show bans the use of real guns on set after Alec Baldwin incident

Reports by Entertainment Weekly state that the showrunner of The Rookie, Alexi Hawley was shaken up by the recent incident. She wrote to the crew of the show that first premiered in 2018 and outlined the new policy to be followed. In the memo she sent, she mentioned that the 'tragic event' that took place in New Mexico had 'shaken' people in the industry and explained the new policy to the team behind the show. She said there would be 'no more 'live' weapons on the show'. She mentioned that the safety of the cast and crew of the show was 'too important' and 'any risk is too much risk.' She also asked the cast and crew to report anything they believe to be unsafe.

It is important to note that Hawley is not the only showrunner in the industry making this change. Eric Kripke of The Boys pledged not to use guns with blanks on his sets in memory of Halyna Hutchins. He wrote, "Someone hurt or killed on my set is my worst nightmare. Sending love to Halyna Hutchins' family, @JensenAckles, cast & crew of 'Rust.' I'm so sorry. In her memory, a simple, easy pledge: no more guns with blanks on any of my sets ever. We'll use VFX muzzle flashes. Who's with me?"

Someone hurt or killed on my set is my worst nightmare. Sending love to Halyna Hutchins' family, @JensenAckles, cast & crew of "Rust." I'm so sorry. In her memory, a simple, easy pledge: no more guns with blanks on any of my sets ever. We'll use VFX muzzle flashes. Who's with me? — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) October 22, 2021

After the prop gun shooting incident that also injured the director of Rust Joel Souza, Alec Baldwin took to Twitter and released a statement regarding the accident and wrote that he was in shock. In the statement, he also mentioned that he was cooperating with the police in their investigation. He wrote, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred." He continued, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Image: AP, Twitter/@therookie