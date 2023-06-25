The Rose Actor Frederic Forrest Dies, Co-sta Bette Midler Pays Tribute

Frederic Forrest, renowned for his performance in the 1979 film Apocalypse Now, sadly passed away on Friday (June 23). Bette Midler, his co-star in The Rose, confirmed the news and took to social media to honour his memory.

3 things you need to know

Frederic Forrest gained recognition for his role in When the Legends Die (1972).

He received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Rose.

His last appearance was in the 2006 film All the King's Men.

Bette Midler fondly remembers Frederic Forrest

Frederic Forrest peacefully passed away at his residence in Santa Monica, California. In a heartfelt tribute, his co-star Bette Midler described him as an exceptional actor and an extraordinary human being. She expressed her gratitude for having had the privilege of knowing him and extended her thanks to his friends and fans for their support during his final months. Midler reassured everyone that he had found peace.

Who was Frederic Forrest?

Frederic Forrest was an American actor who began his career on stage in 1966 with an off-Broadway production called Viet Rock. His Hollywood debut came in 1973 with the film When the Legends Die, where he portrayed the character of Tom Black Bull, a Ute Indian youth. The movie, directed by Stuart Millar, also starred Richard Widmark and Luana Anders in significant roles. The actor received immense praise for his performance in the film.

He was particularly renowned for his outstanding performance in Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now (1979). This collaboration led to Forrest working with the director Coppola on four more films - The Conversation (1974), One from the Heart (1982), Hammett (1982), and Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988).

In addition to his film work, Forrest made notable appearances in TV series such as 21 Jump Street, Lonesome Dove, and Die Kinder.