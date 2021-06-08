Last Updated:

The Russo Brothers Share BTS Video Of Last Day Of 'The Gray Man' Shoot In The US; Watch

'The Gray Man' is an upcoming Hollywood film helmed by The Russo Brothers. The film also features Dhanush in a prominent role.

The Russo Brothers

Earlier this year, streaming giant Netflix had announced that they are ready to shoot for one of their most financially ambitious film to date in collaboration with Joe and Anthony Russo aka The Russo brothers of the Avengers: Endgame fame. The film titled The Gray Man has a multi-starrer ensemble cast, the shoot of which commenced in Los Angeles, USA at the end of March, this year. Recently, the Russo Brothers took to their Twitter space to share a BTS video from their last day of shooting the film in the US.

The Russo Brothers share BTS video of the last day of The Gray Man shoot in the US

The Russo Brothers recently gave the Twitterati a candid look into what they are up to during The Gray Man shoot. In the video shared, Joe and Anthony Russo can be seen climbing into their respective golf carts that has their names on them and driving in circles in the same area while making driving sound effects. Along with the video, the filmmakers in the caption wrote, "Last day of shooting #TheGrayMan in the States. We out... Did we add our own sound effects? Yes." Check out the tweet below.

Twitterati are excited to watch The Gray Man

The Twitterati were amused by the video and took to their respective Twitter handles to share how amped up they are to watch the movie. Many requested the directors to post pictures with the cast of the film and many Dhanush fans also thanked the Russo Brothers in the comments for giving their favourite actor the opportunity to make his debut in a Hollywood flick. Take a look at some of the comments below.

A look at The Gray Man cast

The Gray Man is adapted by Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name that introduces the character Gray Man, a former CIA officer named Court Gentry who turns into a freelance assassin. The film stars popular Hollywood actors Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead along with Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Jessica Henwick and Dhanush. 

