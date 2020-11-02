The Sacketts Cast And Other Details About The Critically Acclaimed Movie

The Sacketts is a 1979 American “made for television” Western movie, directed by Robert Totten. Based on the best-selling novels, The Daybreakers (1960) and Sackett (1961) by the popular author Louis L'Amour, the movie recounts the story of the Sackett brothers in 1869, who leave their Tennessee home and start a new life together in Santa Fe. Here is all about the cast of The Sacketts, and get the answers to some common questions like who played Rosie in The Sacketts? and who were Sackett brothers?. Read further ahead to know all about The Sacketts cast and The Sacketts characters in complete detail.

The Sacketts cast

Sam Elliott as Tell Sackett

Samuel Pack Elliott, most commonly known as Sam Elliott, is a very popular American actor. He was cast to play the lead character of Tell Sackett in the movie. The actor has been acknowledged with many awards including a National Board of Review Award, throughout his career.

Tom Selleck as Orrin Sackett

Thomas William Selleck, most commonly known as Orin Sackett, is a well-known American actor and movie producer. He was cast to play the lead character of Orrin Sackett in the movie. The actor has appeared in many critically acclaimed television series and movies, throughout his career.

Jeff Osterhage as Tyrel Sackett

Jeff Osterhage was a huge name in the American movie and television industry. He was cast to play the lead character of Tyrel Sackett in the movie. The actor’s latest appearance is in the 2008 movie Taken by Force.

Who played Rosie in The Sacketts?

Ruth Roman was one of the most popular American movie, television, and stage actor, at the time. She was cast to play the character of Rosie in the movie. The actor’s many television appearances earned her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Glenn Ford as Tom Sunday

Gwyllyn Samuel Newton "Glenn" Ford, most commonly known as Glenn Gord was a very well-known American Canadian actor, who was best known for playing ordinary men in unusual circumstances. The actor was cast to play the character of Tom Sunday in the movie. Throughout the actor’s career, five of his movies have been selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being culturally, historically and aesthetically significant.

Who were Sackett brothers?

Sam Elliott, Tom Selleck, and Jeff Osterhage are the Sackett brothers in this Western drama.

The Sacketts trailer

