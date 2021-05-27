'The Sandman' Adds Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park & Donna Preston To The Cast

The Sandman is an upcoming television series that will soon premiere on Netflix. The show is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comics. The cast of the show recently had a few new additions. Amongst the 12 new cast members, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park and Donna Preston recently joined the show. Here's everything you need to know about the Sandman cast and its release date.

The Sandman cast has 12 new additions

The makers of the show recently revealed that they have joined hands with 12 new actors for the Netflix show. According to Variety, actors like Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Patton Oswalt, Razane Jammal and Sandra James Young will be joining the existing cast of the show soon. The show stars Tom Sturridge in the lead role along with Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar in pivotal roles.

The plot of the show will revolve around Tom who plays Morpheus the Dream King and the people who are directly affected by him. He tries to mend the mistakes he made during his existence in the universe. Neil Gaiman, the writer of the 1989–1996 DC comic book mentioned a detailed description of each of the characters in a blog post for Netflix. The show is co-written by David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg along with Gaiman. They are also the executive producers of the show.

The Sandman update on the cast and characters

Kirby will be seen playing Death, Dream's wiser sister while Mason will be seen playing the role of Desire, Dream's sibling. Donna will be portraying the role of Dream' sibling Despair who is also Desire's twin sister. Jenna will portray the role of Johanna Constantine who is a haunted exorcist. Warsh will appear as Young Ethel Crips, Richardson as Ethel Cripps, Thewlis as John Dee, Ra and Play Walker, Fry and Gilbert and Jammal as Lyta Hall. The Sandman release date has not been revealed yet.

