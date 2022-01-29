'The Santa Clause': Elizabeth Mitchell To Reprise Mrs. Claus Role For Disney+ Series

Disney+ limited series The Santa Clause is not just bringing back Tim Allen to play the legendary character (Calvin), but also Elizabeth Mitchell to reprise her role as Carol, or Mrs Claus, according to Deadline reports. Mitchell joined the famous franchise in the 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2 and was also a part of The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

The latest instalment will pick up from Scott Calvin's 65th birthday, as he comes to a realisation that he can't be Santa forever. He further embarks on finding a replacement, while also preparing his family for a new adventure. Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt serves as the showrunner.

Elizabeth Mitchell to reprise her role in Disney+ series The Santa Clause

Burditt and Allen will be executively the project alongside Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. The production will reportedly commence in March in Los Angeles, California.

The series' official synopsis reads;

He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole,"

For the uninitiated, Mitchell is widely known for her roles in ABC’s Lost and Once Upon a Time as well as NBC’s Revolution. She is now gearing up for the upcoming vampire drama First Kill, which premieres later in the year. It has been produced by Emma Roberts. Mitchell also recently joined Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, and Ann-Margret in Queen Bees.

Earlier his month, Disney + shared a picture of Tim Allen and the Santa from the film while announcing his comeback to the franchise. They wrote," "It’s clause for celebration! Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from 'The Santa Clause' in a new Original limited series coming soon to #DisneyPlus". Take a look.

It’s clause for celebration! 🎅🏻 Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin from “The Santa Clause” in a new Original limited series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/f04e3lAFVv — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 14, 2022

Mitchell had earlier expressed her excitement to do a Santa Clause reboot. In a conversation with ET, she said, "Those movies were a joy to make. Making people happy, I mean, what a gift."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ELIZABETH.MITCHELL.OFFICIAL)