'The Secrets She Keeps' Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters In The Film

The Secrets She Keeps is a 2021 film directed by Damián Romay. The Secrets She Keeps cast includes Zoe Cramond, Emily Miceli and Keller Fornes among others. The plot of the film revolves around a 16-year-old girl who pretends to be 18 and uses a dating app to find a boyfriend. However, her mother disapproves of the boy as her daughter's new boyfriend turns out to be every mother's worst nightmare. Read ahead to know more about The Secrets She Keeps cast.

A look at The Secrets She Keeps cast

Zoe Cramond as Diane

Zoe Cramond plays the role of Diane, the mother of a 16-year-old girl who is keen to explore the world of romance. The girl is keen after seeing her mother embark on a new relationship as well but her romance leads to her mother's worst nightmare. Zoe’s first major role was in the comedy-drama Packed to the Rafters as Emma Mackey. She participated in the 12th Season of Dancing with the Stars in 2012 and emerged as the second runner-up with her dance partner. She has appeared in shows such as Fat Tony & Co.. and is also known for her role as Amy Williams on the popular show Neighbours.

Emily Miceli as Amara

Emily Miceli plays a 16-year-old girl who is keen to start dating and pretends to be 18 to do so. She finds a partner on a dating app and it turns out to be a bad idea for herself and her family. Apart from The Secrets She Keeps, Emily is known for her role in Marcia, a movie that revolves around a woman and her past. Her most notable role was in the comedy movie Lady of the Manor.

Keller Fornes as Shane

Keller plays the role of Shane, the match that the 16-year-old makes on the dating app, leading to disastrous consequences. Keller is a director based out of Atlanta, Georgia and this movie seems to be a breakthrough role for him as he has been interested in acting and directing from a young age.

Other cast members of The Secrets She Keeps

Rick Perez as Detective Leo Schmidt

Jean Alexander as Ms Peters

Luke Dockery as Jake

Sage Kelley as Becky

Julia Reilly as Heather

John William Wright as Paul Carducci

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS TRAILER)

