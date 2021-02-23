'The Simpsons': Harry Shearer To No Longer Voice Dr. Hibbert For This Reason

Last year, The Simpsons announced that they are making a major change to the show. They stated that white actors will no longer be the voice of non-white characters. Following the change, Variety magazine shared that the Sunday episode of The Simpsons titled 'DiaryQueen' marked the last episode of Harry Shearer as Dr Hibbert. A representative from Fox news announced that from now on The Voice star Kevin Michael Richardson will be the voice of Dr Hibbert.

Dr Hibbert from 'The Simpsons' will no longer be voiced by Harry Shearer

Harry Shearer has been the voice of Dr Julius Hibbert for the past 30 years. Other than Dr Hibbert, Harry has been the voice behind Mr Burns, Ned Flanders, Mr Smithers, Principal Skinner, and more characters on the show since its debut in 1989. Kevin Michael had also joined the cast in 2009 and has also voiced in a few episodes of The Simpsons since then. Other than that, Michael and also lent his voice for Family Guy, The Cleveland Show, American Dad and many other animated series.

The Simpsons Backlash

The show decided to take major steps to recast the show characters after it faced severe backlash after the release of Hari Kondabolu’s 2017 documentary 'The Problem With Apu.' The criticism gained momentum after the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in 2020. People from South Asia criticised the Indian character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon and the stereotypes it came with within the show. The character Apu was voiced by white actor Hank Azaria.

Post the backlash, Hank stepped down as Apu and the character was removed from the show. After receiving criticism and backlash from the viewers for racism, Hank Azaria had told NY Times, "Once I realised that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn’t want to participate in it anymore. It just didn’t feel right.’

In June 2020, before starting the current season, the Simpsons producers had released a statement, “Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.” The other changes that The Simpsons have made include Black voice actor Alex Desert taking over as Carl Carlson who is the coworker of Homer and Jenny Yokobori replacing Tress MacNeille with Kumiko Albertson, the wife of the Comic Book Guy.

