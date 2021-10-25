Last Updated:

‘The Simpsons’ Introduces Dr Wendy Sage, Breast Cancer Survivor Character; Fans Love It

The creators of the hit show, The Simpsons have come up with a special episode where the audiences met a breast cancer survivor character.

The popular animated show, The Simpsons never fail to impress its viewers! Celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the creators of the hit show have come up with a special episode where the audiences met a breast cancer survivor character. The fans were introduced to a new character named Dr Wendy Sage, who is a hypnotherapist and also a breast cancer survivor. Scroll down to read more about the character. 

The Simpsons introduce breast cancer survivor character

Dr Wendy Sage had a unilateral mastectomy. As a result, her character has only one breast and has a scar that is visible on her chest. The special episode highlighted the heartbreaking moment for all breast cancer survivors, who have opted to stay flat rather than choose breast reconstruction surgeries, or even use prostheses. The character was created and voiced by actor and writer Renee Ridgeley, who herself is a breast cancer survivor. She is the wife of The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman. 

Speaking about the special character to Yahoo Life, Ridgeley said that Dr Wendy Sage has all the 'telltale signs of a breast cancer survivor- a visible scar from a port-o-cath, which is a device used to deliver chemotherapy, curly hair regrowing from the chemo treatment, and obviously one-breasted appearance, and is visually concave on her mastectomy side.' She stated that the episode 'does not focus on her past disease.'

The actor added that Sage 'shows up as exactly who is now.' She said that by 'living openly' as a one-breasted woman, her character sends a message of 'acceptance and wholeness which is celebrated by individuals in marginalised groups.'

Internet lauds show makers for accurate breast cancer survivor representation 

After seeing the stunning representation on the show, many fans and followers took to their Twitter handles and shared their reactions. A viewer wrote, "Many thanks to #TheSimpsons. This is Breast Cancer Awareness Month done well." Another one tweeted, "LOVE this new episode! Thanks, Renee! #BodyPositivity #Hypnotherapy." A fan chipped in, "Great job @reneeridgeley! This is the coolest!!" 

The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company and is a satirical depiction of American life, epitomized by the Simpson family, which consists of Homer Simpson, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. The show is set in the fictional town of Springfield and parodies American culture and society, television, and the human condition. 

