The Simpsons Will Go Toe-to-toe With Stars Wars Characters In A New Short Film

The Simpsons will go toe-to-toe with Stars Wars characters in a short film featuring some of the most well-known names from the respective universes. Read on.

In Picture: The key characters of The Simpsons as well as that of Star Wars from The Simpsons and Star Wars The Animated Series respectively

A still from The Simpsons/Star Wars The Animated Series


In order to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4, the makers of the Star Wars franchise and The Simpsons have released a poster of the upcoming short film. The same is going to be a cross-over event between the characters of The Simpsons as well as the residents of the galaxy far, far away. As one will soon see, the recently released poster of the upcoming crossover spoof, titled "Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap" indicates that the short film that will feature other Stars Wars characters will be front-lined by the youngest member of the Simpson family, namely Maggie. She can be seen holding what looks like a remote like a lightsaber while being stranded on barren land and a figure resembling Darth Maul, who has been seen in several Star Wars movies, looming large in the background.

The poster of Maggie Simpson in: The Force Awakens from Its Nap:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

About the short film:

The official synopsis of the short film on streamers indicates that Maggie Simpson, just like several times over in the past, will embark on a quest of finding her missing pacifier in a daycare far, far away, but still somewhere in Springfield. But, this time around, the hurdles in Maggie's quest will be erected by some of the most well-known Star Wars characters. The short film is now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

About the Star Wars' trilogies:

The first of the three Star Wars films, comprising of Chapters 4, 5 and 6 - A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi are considered to be the classic Star Wars trilogy. These three films had made their big screen debuts between the years 1977 and 83. The second in the list of Star Wars trilogies are made up of films such as The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

These films were released between the years 1999 and 2005. The makers of the Star Wars movies chose to conclude the Skywalker saga featuring the key Stars Wars characters with the sequel trilogy, which is made up of films that go by the names of The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. The last three films of the Skywalker Saga were released between the years 2015 and 2019. Every year, in order to celebrate the works of George Lucas, the creator of Star Wars, May 4th is observed as Star Wars Day, since phonetically, May 4th sounds like 'May the force', which is a part of the iconic Star Wars phrase "May The Force be with you". 

  • Image Source: The Simpsons / Star Wars Animated Series
