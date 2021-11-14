'The Social Network' Writer Aaron Sorkin Opens Up On Biographical Drama's Sequel

The writer of the critically acclaimed movie The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin, dished about a possible sequel to the movie. The biographical movie was released back in 2010 and portrays the founding of the social networking website Facebook. The movie featured Jesse Eisenberg as founder Mark Zuckerberg, along with Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin, Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker, Armie Hammer as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and Max Minghella as Divya Narendra.

The Social Network to get a sequel?

As per ScreenRant, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the writer of the movie, Aaron Sorkin said that he is hopeful that a sequel to The Social Network can be made. Sorkin has previously spoken about the potential for a continuation of the film and stated that he would be on board if director David Fincher agreed to direct.

He said, "The answer to your question is no, I am not done wanting to work with great directors, and Fincher would certainly be on the top of that list...I think what has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling, and there is a way to tell it as a follow up to The Social Network, and that’s as much as I know."

The biographical film about Mark Zuckerberg and the founding of Facebook earned Sorkin an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. The Social Network was adapted from Ben Mezrich's 2009 book The Accidental Billionaires. A major critical and commercial success, the film reportedly grossed $224 million on a $40 million budget and was widely acclaimed by critics, who praised Fincher's direction, the performances of the cast, particularly those of Eisenberg and Garfield.

It was named one of the best films of the year by 78 critics, and named the best by 22 critics, the most of any film that year. It was also chosen by the National Board of Review as the best film of 2010. At the 83rd Academy Awards, it received eight nominations, including for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Eisenberg, and won three- Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Film Editing. It also received awards for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Original Score at the 68th Golden Globe Awards.

Image: Instagram/@ghostarchived