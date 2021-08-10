'The Suicide Squad' Actor Margot Robbie Did THIS Amazing Foot Stunt By Herself?

James Gunn's recent movie The Suicide Squad had many mind-blowing scenes. One of them was Margot Robbie's character Harley Quinn performing an amazing stunt using her legs. The director of the movie James Gunn revealed that the stunt was actually done by Margot Robbie herself without using a stunt double.

Margot Robbie's stunt

Margot Robbie appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month along with James Gunn and John Cena to discuss some of the craziest stunts in The Suicide Squad. They spotlighted a scene in which Robbie's Harley Quinn kills one of her captors and then uses her bare feet to snatch the keys from his body before proceeding to unlock the handcuffs above her head, also with her feet. Gunn praised Robbie's skill to execute such a difficult stunt by herself and said, "[Robbie] is like a human Swiss army knife... and watching this scene with her flipping backwards was just beyond incredible."

Gunn further explained that Margot's dress covered her face in the scene which made it look like it was a stunt double performing the scenes. He said, "Was so happy that it worked and I was mesmerised by it and then I got into the editing room with the footage and [she] has a cuff on [her] outfit that covers her face so it looks like it's a stunt person... It's my biggest regret."

Suicide Squad box office numbers

The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to the 2016 film Suicide Squad and the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It was written and directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi.

The film's story revolves around a task force of convicts, who is sent to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory and encounter the giant alien Starro. The movie was released theatrically on August 5, 2021, and as per IGN saw a disappointing opening. The movie despite receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike the movie generated $26.5 million in theatres - a figure lower than the industry expectation. The movie was also released on HBO Max for a month and became the second-most-viewed premiere on HBO Max.

(Image Credit: @infam0usharley Twitter)

