'The Suicide Squad' Director James Gunn Announces Completion Of Film

DC supervillain film The Suicide Squad is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The director of the movie James Gunn has kept the fans updated on any new developments of the film. Recently, he took to Twitter to announce that the filming of The Suicide Squad has been finished. Here are all the details about James Gunn's announcement.

James Gunn on The Suicide Squad's filming

In the tweet, James Gunn wrote everything from the filming to the VFX of the film has been wrapped up. He also wrote that he is extremely excited and cannot wait for the fans to watch it. His tweet read, "By the way - we completely finished the movie this week, VFX and all. Can't wait for you all to see it”.

Check us out in @DenofGeekUS's massive #TheSuicideSquad cover story out April 27. Exclusive interviews with me, @MargotRobbie, @idriselba, @JohnCena, & @joelkinnaman. By the way - we completely finished the movie this week, VFX and all. Can't wait for you all to see it. ðŸ¤¯ https://t.co/390OKp3l5I — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

Upon seeing the announcement an enquiring netizen asked James if it was unusual to finish the film this early. To this, James replied by saying that it was unusual but had planned on wrapping up the movie this early. He also shared an interesting piece of news that the cast and crew did not have to re-shoot any scene during the post-production as well. He wrote, “Yes, it is unusual, but I always planned to have it done by now. What's more unusual is that we didn't do a single shot of pickups or any post production shooting. Outside of Chris Nolan, that almost never happens, if at all, on tentpole superhero films”.

Yes, it is unusual, but I always planned to have it done by now. What's more unusual is that we didn't do a single shot of pickups or any post production shooting. Outside of Chris Nolan, that almost never happens, if at all, on tentpole superhero films. https://t.co/Fh9GtEaikM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

Another netizen asked him about what sort of work will be carried out pertaining to the movie now till it releases. And to this, James replied by saying that he has to look at the marketing and publicity aspect of the film now. He wrote, “Yes, it comes out Aug 6. There's nothing left to do other than me looking at marketing & toys, doing publicity & waiting for the world to heal just a little more so a larger number of people can see it safely in theaters, where it is intended to be seen”.

Yes, it comes out Aug 6. There's nothing left to do other than me looking at marketing & toys, doing publicity & waiting for the world to heal just a little more so a larger number of people can see it safely in theaters, where it is intended to be seen. https://t.co/iiq1OTOVqf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

The Suicide Squad's release date is announced to be August 6, 2021. The cast of the film includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson and Sylvester Stallone. The movie will receive a theatrical release and will also be out on HBO Max.

(with inputs from PTI)

Image courtesy- @jamesgunn Instagram