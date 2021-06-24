The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Talks About Superman Connection Via Bloodsport

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The latest "Rain" trailer surprised many as it starts with the story of Robert DuBois aka Bloodsport, played by Idris Elba, who is in prison for shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. Several questions were raised such as which Superman is it and what exactly happened. Now, writer and director James Gunn spoke about the scene.

James Gunn talks about Superman connection in The Suicide Squad

In a recent breakdown of The Suicide Squad trailer via IGN, James Gunn confirmed that Bloodsport is indeed in prison for putting Superman in the ICU as he shot him with a Kryptonite bullet. He clarified that the movie is a part of the DCEU, as many fans were wondering if it takes place in an alternate universe. The filmmaker stated that he doesn't know which Superman was targeted by Bloodsport because he doesn't cast the next Superman. He explained that it could be Henry Cavill or it could be somebody else. Gunn noted that it is whoever people decide upon other than him.

Bloodsport vs Superman storyline is taken directly from Robert DuBois' first appearance in Superman #4 issue in 1987. In it, the mercenary supervillain fires a kryptonite needle into Kal-El that can only be removed by surgery, and when the superhero is weakened enough by the needle that his skin becomes vulnerable. If it is Henry Cavill's version of the Man of Stee,l then it wouldn't be the first time when he has been attacked by kryptonite as a weapon. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice had Ben Affleck as Batman nearly killing Superman with his kryptonite spear.

However, there are also talks that a new version of Superman is in development. Black Panther and Captain America comics writer, Ta-Nehisi Coates, is working on a screenplay for an upcoming incarnation of Clark Kent in the DCEU. The character will be portrayed by a Black actor. There is no information on how he will fit in the DCEU or if it will take place in his own universe.

Meanwhile, The Suicide Squad brings back Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney as they reprise Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Rick Flag, and Captain Boomerang, respectively. The cast also includes David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackheart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi and Sylvester Stallion. The Suicide Squad arrives in cinemas and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE SUICIDE SQUAD TRAILER

