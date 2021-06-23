'The Suicide Squad': Here's Why Filming With James Gunn Reminded John Cena Of His WWE Days

The Suicide Squad actor John Cena very recently compared its director, James Gunn to the CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon. It so happened that during the actor's conversation with the officials at Collider, the actor was asked a question by a fan as to what makes James Gunn the "best director". It was then later revealed that the fan in question was director James Gunn himself. In response, the actor had to say the following.

John Cena on James Gunn as a director:

He started off by saying that it's "An easy question to answer". Later on, he went on to commend James' ability to assume all roles. While expanding on the same, he said that James Gunn "creates the story from the ground up". and then he supervises the story as a producer. In addition to the same, Cena even touched upon how James prefers to manage "all personalities" when they’re on set. He even added that as a coach, he is very determined in his selection process for the cast, so he’s a casting agent as well. During his final statements, he even revealed that Gunn is meticulous about small details while calling him a "ridiculously intricate storyboarder". He then compared James Gunn to the Vince McMahon of a movie.

About James Gunn's The Suicide Squad:

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is based on the team of DC Comics characters that have been created by John Ostrander. The film is either considered to be a sequel by many, while some have called the film a "soft reboot". The film, much like the first Suicide Squad film, will see a group of captured supervillains going up against an entity (Starro) that poses a major threat to a vast geographical region, and should they fail in the mission, their fate will be instantly decided by the government officials who enlisted them in the first place. The film, which is rated R, will get a theatrical as well as a digital release on August 6th. Much like the other recent films that were simultaneously released on the streamer, the film will be available for viewing on the platform for a total of 31 days post its theatrical release date. Further information regarding the release of the film in other parts of the country is awaited. The exact function of the character played by John Cena in The Suicide Squad will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

The Suicide Squad trailer:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.