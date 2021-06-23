'The Suicide Squad': James Gunn Reveals How Idris Elba's Bloodsport Differs From Comics

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn very recently revealed what makes Bloodsport, the character played by Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad, different from its comic book counterpart. It so happened that during a conversation with the officials at IGN, James Gunn revealed that in the comics, Bloodsport can make weapons out of thin air. But, the film version of the character has a myriad of gadgets that he can creatively put together in order to form new weapons. Additionally, while talking about the appearance of the character, Gunn revealed that he prefers the super-soldier persona that his iteration of the character has, in comparison to the camouflage ensemble complete with a bandana that the comic book version of Bloodsport is known for.

On the other hand, The Suicide Squad trailer, which found its way to the internet very recently, sheds light on the character's backstory, which, as pointed out by many, is similar to the one given to him in the comics. The same even revealed that Bloodsport shot Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. The Suicide Squad trailer can be found below.

The Suicide Squad trailer:

About James Gunn's The Suicide Squad:

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is based on the team of DC Comics characters that have been created by John Ostrander. The film is either considered to be a sequel by many, while some have called the film a "soft reboot". The film, much like the first Suicide Squad film, will see a group of captured supervillains going up against an entity (Starro) that poses a major threat to a vast geographical region, and should they fail in the mission, their fate will be instantly decided by the government officials who enlisted them in the first place. The film, which is rated R, will get a theatrical as well as a digital release on August 6th. Much like the other recent films that were simultaneously released on the streamer, the film will be available for viewing on the platform for a total of 312 days post its theatrical release date. Further information regarding the release of the film in other parts of the country is awaited.

