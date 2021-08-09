'The Suicide Squad'; James Gunn Talks About Upcoming Spinoff Series 'Peacemaker'

The Suicide Squad was released globally on August 5, 2021, and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. James Gunn is all set to return as a director for the spinoff series based on Peacemaker's character played by John Cena. The Suicide Squad gave a glimpse into Peacemaker's story and the Tv series will continue his story. James Gunn recently talked about the Peacemaker TV series and explained why he is making it.

James Gunn on 'Peacemaker' TV Series

While talking to Variety about the upcoming Peacemaker TV series, James Gunn recently said "Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from. There’s a moment in the movie where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series." Gunn further said that the series will show more about Peacemaker's relationship with his father that will be played by Robert Patrick.

Answering the question 'Is Peacemaker a villain?', Gunn said "he’s not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that’s what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least." James Gunn will write all the episodes of the Peacemaker TV series and will direct 8 episodes. John Cena will reprise his role as Peacemaker in the series and will also serve as an executive producer along with Peter Safran. The post-credit scene of The Suicide Squad also gave a audience a glimpse of the upcoming Peacemaker series. Peacemaker who was gravely injured by a bullet shot by Bloodsport was shown to be admitted in a hospital in the post-credit scene.

More on 'The Suicide Squad'

The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016) and the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It was written and directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi. In the film, a task force of convicts are sent to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory and encounter the giant alien Starro. The Suicide Squad was theatrically released in the United Kingdom on July 30, 2021, and released in the United States on August 5, while streaming on HBO Max for a month starting the following day.

Image: AP & John Cena's Instagram

