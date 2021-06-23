'The Suicide Squad': Joel Kinnaman Shares What Made Him Emotional About The Movie

Joel Kinnaman recently gave an interview where he shared several details about the time when he was filming the first Suicide Squad movie. The actor who played Rick Flag also shared the moment that made him emotional about the movie. Read along to find out what he had to say.

Joel Kinnaman shares what made him emotional about The Suicide Squad

In a recent interview with Variety, Kinnaman shared several details about the Suicide Squad franchise. He shared that the preparation period for the film was quite long and everyone including him, Margot Robbie, and the others went through it. He said they went through the month-long intensive David Ayer Workshop, during which they opened up to each other and went deep into building their characters.

Further on, he adds that the movie did not allow the actors to explore much about it but definitely gave them the time to bond. The cast got famous for getting matching tattoos and has also stayed a close-knit group since the movie. The first movie released on August 5, 2016.

Kinnaman expressed that the group’s unwavering bond is helping them work in a better way on the upcoming sequel from the franchise. The movie will chronicle around the special bond shared between Joel and Margot characters; and Kinnaman refers to it as a ‘soft – reboot’ of the franchise, which is why the name isn’t Suicide Squad 2. Joel also revealed that he and Gunn had decided earlier itself that this version of Rick Flag will not be restricted by how the actor played it earlier or even be ‘tied down by the logic of the first film’.

Further on in the conversation, the actor was asked how he feels after taking a step towards a comic movie when he has done serious roles for most of his career. Joel says that the movie is quite an entertaining and crazy watch and exactly the type of films that people want to go back to theatres with. He said, “We’re all dying to have these communal experiences. I got really emotional when I saw it for the first time. I think it’s going to be really meaningful”.

Image: Joel Kinnaman/Instagram

