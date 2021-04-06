'The Suicide Squad' Red Band Trailer Breaks All-time Viewing Record In First Week

The Suicide Squad is an upcoming superhero film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The first red-band trailer of the movie was released around a week ago and received praises from the audiences. Now, it has become the most viewed red band trailer in a week.

Writer and director James Gunn has revealed that The Suicide Squad Red Band Trailer has set a new record for most views of a red band trailer in a week. He mentioned that it has crossed 150 million views worldwide. The number beats 116 first-week views of New Line’s Mortal Kombat, which recently held the record as the most-watched red band trailer.

As per Deadline, Warner Bros. did not receive an official rating for the film when The Suicide Squad Red Band trailer was dropped. But it has now been made clear that the DC movie will be what is arguably the comic book cinema series’ fourth titled to get an R-rating. It follows Watchmen, Joker, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and the extended DVD cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (which had a PG-14 theatrical premiere).

According to Warner Bros.' official numbers, The Suicide Squad Red Band trailer counts 151 M+ views, trending in 40 markets on YouTube and 28 markets on Twitter. Warner Bros. EVP of Creative Advertising Massey Rafani and his team were the makers of the trailer. It has action, blood, and comedy. See it below.

The Suicide Squad casts Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney as they reprise their characters as Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, and Captain Boomerang, respectively. Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackheart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi and Sylvester Stallion also feature in the movie. It is currently set to arrive on August 6, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max.

Promo Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube