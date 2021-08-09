'The Suicide Squad' Star Idris Elba Says He Wants To Make Bloodsport Vs Superman Movie

The Suicide Squad was released globally on August 5th. The movie has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie introduced the character of Bloodsport played by Idris Elba as a new member of the 'Task Force X'. Idris Elba talking about his character said that he wants to explore more about his character Bloodsport and would like to make a Bloodsport VS Superman prequel movie.

Idris Elba says he wants to make Bloodsport vs Superman movie

Helmed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad introduced new characters and one of them was Bloodsport. Idris Elba who plays Bloodsport discussed ideas for a new project based in the Suicide Squad universe. Elba while talking to ET said that he would be really interested to see as to why his character in the film shot Superman and why did Bloodsport go to jail. He said that he would love to see that narrative 'come alive'. The movie revealed that Bloodsport was the only person to send Superman to hospital with his bullets.

He further explained that didn't know what character he was playing, but he did know the type of character and knew the position he played within the storyline. He added, "but I did know that he was the first guy to put Superman in the hospital because he shot Superman and that's why he's in jail. That was very intriguing and also became a little bit of motivation in some of my scenes and my character development.” If the Bloodsport vs Superman Prequel got the green light, it might be possible that James Gunn might return to direct the project as he is already working on a spin-off series based on the Peacemaker's character.

More on The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016) and the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It was written and directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi. In the film, a task force of convicts is sent to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory and encounter the giant alien Starro. The Suicide Squad was theatrically released in the United Kingdom on July 30, 2021, and released in the United States on August 5, while streaming on HBO Max for a month starting the following day.

Image: The Suicide Squad and Batman Vs Superman Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.