The Talk’s Sheryl Underwood To Host 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards; Nominations Announced

Sheryl Underwood to host the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards solo for the first time. Several nominations for The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital.

The Talk

CBS has announced that The Talk talent Sheryl Underwood will host this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards. What makes it special is the host will do it solo this time around, unlike the previous years where the event had two show hosts. The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards which is the 48th edition of the event is set to air on Friday, June 25. This is the fifth time that Sheryl Underwood would host the show.

Sheryl has in the past hosted the event in the company of her The Talk colleagues. While the show will be set in Los Angeles, the pre-taped broadcast will also include presenters and awardees featuring from their own studios and homes to accept the honours. While most of the major daytime drama, game and talk show awards will be presented on the telecast, other winners will be announced simultaneously on Twitter, via the event’s official Twitter handle.

About Shery Underwood

Comedian Sheryl Underwood, who also hosts Sheryl Underwood Radio, first joined The Talk a decade ago. Known for her podcasts and interview skills, Sheryl enjoys a huge fan following. She has also guest-starred in daytime dramas like The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Films with Sheryl in the credits include Bulworth, I Got the Hook-Up and Beauty Shop.

2021 Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences revealed the host as well as nominees for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Tuesday. The event will be air on June 25 on CBS and Paramount+. The event which has awards for 40 categories receives over 3000 applications each year. Here’s the list of key awards for the main Daytime categories:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar TV)

Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)

A House Divided (UMC)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson
The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Genie Francis as Laura Collins
General Hospital (ABC)

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis
General Hospital (ABC)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick
General Hospital (ABC)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos
General Hospital (ABC)

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
General Hospital (ABC)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri
General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron
The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali
Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller
General Hospital (ABC)

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford
General Hospital (ABC)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Max Gail as Mike Corbin
General Hospital (ABC)

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault
General Hospital (ABC)

