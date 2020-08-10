'The Tax Collector' Ending Explained: Find Out Who 'The Wizard' Really Is

Tax Collector is a 2020 action-thriller film that is directed by David Ayer. The Tax Collector cast includes actors like Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, and Shia LaBeouf. The film is co-produced by Chris Long, David Ayer, Tyler Thompson and Matt Antoun.

ALSO READ: 'The Tax Collector' Director Denies Claims Of Shia LaBeouf Being A Brownface For The Movie

Tax Collector plot:

The Tax Collector is set in South Los Angeles. The plot of this film revolves around two tax collectors, who work for a crime lord in Los Angeles. The crime lord is popularly referred to as ‘Wizard’, whose identity is not revealed until the end. The protagonist, David Cuevas, is a family man who works with his partner Creeper to collect 30% of the profit cut from the local drug gangs. However, things start to take an ugly turn when David is asked to work for another gangster who is practically his boss’ enemy. When David refuses, he is forced to do things in order to protect his family and mate Creeper from harm. Here is an explanation of the ending of the tax collector explained!

ALSO READ: Shia LaBeouf Gets Entire Chest Inked To Authentically Play His Role In 'The Tax Collector'

The Tax Collector Ending Explained:

In the end, audiences find out that the crime lord Wizard is actually David’s farther. Further, they discover that David has been aware of this fact as well. Here are some details that might clear up the confusion about the ending of the Tax collector. When David rescues his children and murders Conejo with the help of his old gang members, he contacts the crime lord, Wizard. Further, he urges Wizard to speak to him. When David demands answers, in a symbolic way he is actually demanding answers from God and not-so-holy father who he has worked for in the past years. Wizard tells him that he has experienced David’s life. Here, we realize that Wizard too experienced the same fate and lost his loved ones owing to his work. Further, this made Wizard what he was at present.

ALSO READ: The Tax Collector Trailer Fuels Curiosity In Viewers; Is A Proper Blend Of Drama & Action

The Tax Collector characters and cast:

Here is a list of the Tax Collector characters and cast:

Bobby Soto as David Cuevas

Shia LaBeouf as Creeper

Cinthya Carmona as Alexis

George Lopez as Uncle Louis

ALSO READ: 'Bandish Bandits' Ending Explained: Does Radhe Become The Sangeet Samrat He Aspires To Be?

Promo Image Source: A still from the trailer and Shia LaBeouf's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.