'The Terminal List' Trailer Out: Chris Pratt Wins Praises As A Fierce Lieutenant Commander

Today, Prime Video released the official full trailer and key art for the highly anticipated series The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt. All eight episodes, executive produced by Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, David DiGilio, and author Jack Carr, will premiere on July 1 on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The makers of the upcoming film recently dropped its much-awaited trailer featuring Chris Pratt in a fierce avatar. The trailer sees the return of Lieutenant Commander James Reece, played by Pratt, from his final combat deployment. As the mission was a massive failure, Reece's survival raises various questions. During an interrogation, Reece says, "they knew we were coming." when asked why his team was not connected, he says, "That’s not how it went down." Apart from this, Pratt;s character is believed to be struggling with paranoia and memory confusion. Take a look at the much awaited trailer below.



More about The Terminal List

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

In addition to Pratt, the series stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, Alexis Louder, Arturo Castro, Marco Rodríguez, among others.

The series is executive produced by Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day), and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Author Jack Carr serves as executive producer, as does writer Daniel Shattuck. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

