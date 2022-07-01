Last Updated:

'The Terminal List' Twitter Review: Fans Call Chris Pratt's Series 'grittiest War Epic'

Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List' has finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video, with netizens wasting no time to binge-watch the action thriller series.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
The Terminal List

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHRIS.PRATT.IG


Chris Pratt's The Terminal List has finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video, with OTT buffs wasting no time to binge-watch the action thriller series. The series sees Pratt as a former Navy SEAL, James Reece, who finds himself in a tough situation after his platoon is trapped. James then returns home with conflicting memories only to find out about the sinister plot laid out by dark forces. He then embarks on a journey to save himself and his close ones. Netizens have claimed that the project is 'too good', with Chris Pratt delivering a '10/10 performance'. 

The Terminal List movie Twitter Review

Calling the series 'grittiest war epic' of the year, one Twitterati hailed author and former NAVY seal Jack Carr for his impeccable writing. Another user also mentioned that the series' opening sequence is amazing, calling the introductory track 'haunting'. One fan stated, "I think I’ll love this the terminal list, I love military thrillers, giving me punisher vibes!!" Take a look at some of the reactions. 

Apart from Pratt, the series also stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Riley Keough among others in important roles. Created by David DiGilio, it has been released on Prime Video in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

READ | Ahead of 'The Terminal List', take a look at Chris Pratt's must-watch action-thrillers

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHRIS.PRATT.IG)

READ | Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch's message to Indian fans: Made 'The Terminal List' with you in mind
READ | Chris Pratt reveals how his prank went horribly wrong on the sets of 'The Terminal List'
READ | 'The Terminal List' makers tease more seasons of Chris Pratt starrer; 'We have a roadmap'
READ | Chris Pratt enlists military veterans as technical advisors for ‘The Terminal List'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: The Terminal List, The Terminal List movie Twitter Review, Chris Pratt
First Published:
COMMENT