'The Terminal List' Twitter Review: Fans Call Chris Pratt's Series 'grittiest War Epic'

Chris Pratt's The Terminal List has finally arrived on Amazon Prime Video, with OTT buffs wasting no time to binge-watch the action thriller series. The series sees Pratt as a former Navy SEAL, James Reece, who finds himself in a tough situation after his platoon is trapped. James then returns home with conflicting memories only to find out about the sinister plot laid out by dark forces. He then embarks on a journey to save himself and his close ones. Netizens have claimed that the project is 'too good', with Chris Pratt delivering a '10/10 performance'.

The Terminal List movie Twitter Review

Calling the series 'grittiest war epic' of the year, one Twitterati hailed author and former NAVY seal Jack Carr for his impeccable writing. Another user also mentioned that the series' opening sequence is amazing, calling the introductory track 'haunting'. One fan stated, "I think I’ll love this the terminal list, I love military thrillers, giving me punisher vibes!!" Take a look at some of the reactions.

The Terminal list is grittiest war epic of 2022 the author @JackCarrUSA being a former US Navy seal really knows how to write a story. And Chris Pratt delivers a hell of a action story 10/10 — Nanoreaper (@nanoreaper) July 1, 2022

The Terminal List is so good! Thanks @JackCarrUSA! I will finish the series this weekend. — F.Neil G. Jalando-on (@fnjalandoon) July 1, 2022

The opening sequence for The Terminal List is really good! That song is haunting. #TheTerminalList — Elle G. (@Thelazygirlwrld) July 1, 2022

The Terminal List is pretty good so far… — Street_Photog77 (@SPhotog77) July 1, 2022

If you're looking for a show to watch #TheTerminalList is really good.. best part is Amazon actually released it like a show on streaming with all the episodes at once! I know that's a rare feat nowadays — Undiscovered Proph3t (@HearTheProphecy) July 1, 2022

Apart from Pratt, the series also stars Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Riley Keough among others in important roles. Created by David DiGilio, it has been released on Prime Video in multiple languages like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

