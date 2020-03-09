When Robert Pattinson Turned A Scriptwriter For A Short Film

Robert Pattinson has starred in several commercial as well as independent films. As he played the lead in The Twilight Saga, he also played the character of Salvador Dali in an art-house film titled Little Ashes. He has several acting credits to his name, but very few fans know about the time when the Batman actor turned to scriptwriting and gave the world Fear & Shame. Read on to know more about the time when Robert Pattinson decided to star in a film he had penned himself:

The time when Robert Pattinson turned a scriptwriter for his short film

Back in 2017, Robert Pattinson decided to act in a short film, penned by himself, titled Fear & Shame. R-Patz joined hands with Vikram Gandhi, a critically acclaimed director, to make a short film that revolved around a brief moment of overwhelming hunger and desperation. This new venture of The Lighthouse actor featured himself in the lead, whereas Vikram Gandhi, the director, was also seen as a part of the cast, along with Aleah Quinones and Daddy Ramazani.

With a short run time of three minutes and a minimal cast, Pattinson’s short film went on to garner over four lakh views on YouTube. It was uploaded by GQ, on its official YouTube channel. In the film, fans can see a famished over thinker, who is longing hard for a hot dog. Pattinson plays himself in the film, that opens with him thinking out loud about how he has these thoughts when he is hungry.

Pattinson’s writing reflects his fear to go out in the public as he is almost always followed by fans and paparazzi where ever he goes. This indeed can be seen in the film, as he goes out in the open to look for a hot dog, the only treasure he craves. After a brief moment of desolation, Robert Pattinson finally comes across a hot dog joint, and things turn bright.

Pattinson will be next seen playing DC’s most iconic character in a live-action film titled The Batman. The film will bring several DC villains to the big screen again and will serve as a soft reboot to the Batman. It is slated to release in June 2021.

