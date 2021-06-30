'The Tomorrow War' & Other Similar Movies About Alien Invasion That You Can Watch

The latest addition to the list of Chris Pratt movies, titled The Tomorrow War sees the actor go up against extraterrestrial beings. The film, which is touted to be a dystopian thriller movie like none other, in addition to Chris Pratt, stars the likes of Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin and Seychelle Gabriel, amongst others. If you're someone who is waiting for The Tomorrow War release date will bated breaths, the following list of alien invasion films that bear similarities to the Chris Pratt-starrer might be of interest to you. Read on to know more.

The Tomorrow War trailer:

1) Extinction

Extinction is the tale of a man, whose home life starts to suffer when he has recurring nightmares about a destructive and unknown force. He must soon find the strength to save his wife and two daughters when extraterrestrials launch a devastating attack on the planet. The film, which has a rating of 5.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Rim Of The World

Rim Of The World tells the story of four misfit teenagers who are given the task of stopping an alien invasion. The film stars the likes of Alessio Scalzotto, Miya Cech, Jack Gore and Benjamin Flores Jr., amongst others. The movie, which has a rating of 5.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) Beyond Skyline

Beyond Skyline is the saga of Detective Mark Corley, who storms his way onto an alien spaceship to rescue his estranged son. When the ship crashes in Southeast Asia, he forges an alliance with a band of survivors to take back the planet once and for all. The film, which has a rating of 5.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) Annihilation

Annihilation is the story of Lena, a biologist and former soldier, who joins a mission to uncover what happened to her husband inside Area X -- a sinister and mysterious phenomenon that is expanding across the American coastline. The movie is front lined by the likes of Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac and Jennifer Jason Leigh, amongst others. The movie, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Man Of Steel

Zack Snyder's first DCEU film featuring the iconic DC character, at its heart, is an alien invasion movie. Man Of Steel tells the story of an extra-terrestrial being fostered by humans for a handful of decades until the residents of his own home planet come looking for him. The movie, which has a rating of 7.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

