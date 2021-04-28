'The Tomorrow War': Makers Drop First Look Of The Sci-fi Film Featuring Chris Pratt

The Tomorrow War is an upcoming military science fiction action film. It has Chris Pratt in the lead role as Dan Forestor. The movie was supposed to release in theatres, but will now arrive on Amazon Prime Video. The makers have dropped the first look from the project.

The Tomorrow War first look featuring Chris Pratt and others

Amazon Studios has shared the first look of Chris Pratt in The Tomorrow War. He plays a high school teacher turned soldier. The photos show him in high-tech gears and teaming up with fighters. Pratt is also seen on a chopper and a picture displays the destroyed world they are trying to save. The film is scheduled to debut on July 2, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Take a look at the images below.

Image Source: TheTomorrowWar Twitter

Image Source: TheTomorrowWar Twitter

Image Source: TheTomorrowWar Twitter

Image Source: TheTomorrowWar Twitter

Image Source: TheTomorrowWar Twitter

The battle for our world is coming. Get your first look at The Tomorrow War, coming July 2 to @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/NcgVniNZEV — TheTomorrowWar (@TheTomorrowWar) April 27, 2021

The Tomorrow War plot on Amazon Prime Video:

The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher Dan Forester (Pratt), who teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War cast includes Betty Gilpin, Keith Powers, Sam Richardson, JK Simmons, and Yvonne Strahovski as the lead characters, along with others. The film is directed by Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut and is written by Zach Dean. The movie was initially expected to hit the big screens on July 23, 2021, however, it opted for a direct OTT release as the reopening of theatres still remains to be a safety concern for many. It was developed and produced by Skydance Media with Paramount Pictures original set to distribute. Deadline reported that Amazon reportedly bought the rights for around $200 million.

Promo Image Source: TheTomorrowWar Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.