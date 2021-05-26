'The Tomorrow War' Motion Posters Out With Trailer Date Announcement Video

The Tomorrow War cast has Chris Pratt in the lead role as Dan Fogler. The upcoming military science fiction action film on Amazon Prime Video has garnered much attention with its first look and teaser. Now, the makers have released motion character posters featuring the main cast.

The Tomorrow War motion posters out

The makers have dropped brand-new The Tomorrow War character posters. It has Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Seychelle Gabriel, Keith Powers, Mike Mitchell, Jasmine Mathews, and Mary Lynn Rajskub. All of them are seen ready for a battle as they are armed up with heavy weapons. The Tomorrow War release date is set for July 2, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Chris Pratt also shared a video on his Instagram handle announcing the first full-length trailer of the movie. It features all the team members including J. K. Simmons. They inform that a fresh look at the film will be out tomorrow which will have aliens, action, and more. The time for the trailer is set as 6 AM, Pacific Time (PT), meaning it will be available in India at 6:30 PM. Take a look at the video below.

The plot shows that the world is shocked as a group of time travelers from the year 2051 arrive to deliver an urgent message. Mankind is losing a global battle thirty years in the future against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the war. Among those recruited is high school teacher Dan Forester (Pratt), who teams up with a brilliant scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War is helmed by Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut and is written by Zach Dean. The movie was initially expected to hit the big screens on July 23, 2021. However, it opted for a direct OTT release as the reopening of theatres still remains to be a safety concern for many. It was developed and produced by Skydance Media with Paramount Pictures original set to distribute. Deadline reported that Amazon reportedly bought the rights for around $200 million.

IMAGE: THETOMORROWWAR INSTAGRAM

