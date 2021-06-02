Last Updated:

'The Tomorrow War' Release Date In India: All About Chris Pratt's Science Fiction Film

The Tomorrow War is an upcoming action-science fiction film, which stars Chris Pratt in the lead role. Read on to know more about the film and its release date.

The Tomorrow War is an upcoming American military science fiction action film directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean. It stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers, with Pratt also executive-producing the film as well. The movie is scheduled to release soon on Amazon Prime Video and here's all you need to know about its release date in India.

The Tomorrow War release date in India 

Chris Pratt starrer The Tomorrow War is all set to hit screens soon on July 2 on Amazon Prime Video, including in India. The official trailer of the action-packed movie released around a week ago and has got fans excited for the science fiction flick. The movie was initially expected to hit the big screens on July 23, 2021, however, it opted for a direct OTT release as the reopening of theatres is still skeptical in a lot of places. Deadline reported that Amazon apparently bought the rights for around $200 million.

More about the film 

The official synopsis for the science fiction film reads, "Time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians to be transported to the future and join the fight. Determined to save the world for his daughter, Dan Forester teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father to rewrite the planet’s fate." Actor Chris Pratt will be portraying the lead role of Dan Forester, who is a former Delta Force Operator, and Yvonne Strahovski will feature as Vicki Winslow, Former Romeo Command. 

The full-length trailer of the movie was released recently which started with Chris Pratt at a family party enjoying with his daughter. The family can be seen watching a football match, which is when a group of soldiers from the future arrive at the football game. They inform that they are fighting a war 30 years in the future with an enemy that is not human and needs help from the people. 

