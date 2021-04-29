'The Tomorrow War' Teaser Features Chris Pratt In Action; WATCH

Chris Pratt leads The Tomorrow War cast as Dan Fogler. The upcoming military science fiction action film on Amazon Prime Video has garnered much attention. First images from the movie were shared yesterday and now a teaser video is released by the makers.

The Tomorrow War teaser starring Chris Pratt out

Amazon Prime Video has given a glimpse at their forthcoming project The Tomorrow War. The video starts with showing the planet on fire and the verge of collapse. Chris Pratt appears with a gun in his hand as he moves forward with a bunch of soldiers. It is revealed that they are fighting a war ahead of time and their enemy is not human. There are explosives taking place and a shaken Pratt shreds light on a mysterious alien creature with deadly tentacles. The movie is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, 2021. Check out The Tomorrow War teaser video below.

The Tomorrow War plot on Amazon Prime Video

The world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher Dan Forester (Pratt), who teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War cast also has Betty Gilpin, Keith Powers, Sam Richardson, Yvonne Strahovski, and JK Simmons in key roles along with others. The film is helmed by Chris McKay in his live-action directorial debut and is written by Zach Dean. The movie was initially expected to hit the big screens on July 23, 2021, however, it opted for a direct OTT release as the reopening of theatres still remains to be a safety concern for many. It was developed and produced by Skydance Media with Paramount Pictures original set to distribute. Deadline reported that Amazon reportedly bought the rights for around $200 million.

Promo Image Source: Amazon Prime Video India YouTube