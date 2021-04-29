'The Tomorrow War' Teaser: Netizens Give A Mixed Response To Chris Pratt's Sci-fi Flick

Chris Pratt will soon be seen in Chris McKay's military science action film The Tomorrow War. The makers of the film recently released the teaser on YouTube. The teaser has received mixed reactions from the audience. Here are a few reactions to The Tomorrow War teaser and more details about the film.

Reactions on The Tomorrow War teaser

The Tomorrow War teaser was released by Amazon Prime Video on their social media handles. The Tomorrow War cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers. The song in the teaser sounds like the Canadian national anthem. Netizens seemed confused and asked if it is actually the Canadian anthem. A Twitter user asked if Chris Pratt is fighting the evils Canadians from the future. He mentioned that the song sounds exactly like the anthem.

Is he fighting evil Canadians from future? ðŸ¤” Because this music sounds straight up like the Canadian national anthem "O Canada" ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ — Nicholas Nickner (@NicholasNickner) April 28, 2021

A fan wrote that here's another elite movie to anticipate. Another wrote that he is extremely excited for the film to release. He shared two reasons for the same. He said that the teaser looks good and the second reason is that he is a big fan of Chris. Another fan shared a gif of Chris from Guardians of the Galaxy and stated that the teaser looks epic.

OmG another elite movie to anticipate ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ — EL Blvck â™° Baba Yaga (@KobeeBlvck) April 28, 2021

I am so looking forward to watching @TheTomorrowWar when it comes out because 1. It really looks great and 2. I'm a huge fan of @prattprattpratt. — MatthewTwihard (@MatthewTwihard) April 28, 2021

Another user asked the makers to release the film right away as he called the teaser epic. A netizen seemed upset with the casting and mentioned that she would have watched the film if it had any other Chris. Another user wrote that he is disappointed because he wanted Chris to crack a joke in the teaser but he did not. Take a look at the reactions here.

Wowow this looks epic, release it today !! ðŸ˜± — nonsensefans (@_peteachu_) April 28, 2021

No thanks ... any other Chris and i might have given this a chance .. — Sekenya Blair (@Sekenya) April 29, 2021

I kind of wanted Chris Pratt to crack a joke. Very disappointed. https://t.co/gb9umhT5nU — Sam ð•anivray (@SamVanivray) April 29, 2021

More about Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War

The Tomorrow War is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner. Chris Pratt will also be seen as the executive producer. The film is written by Zach Dean which is set up in the future. The plot of the film focuses on humanity's war against the aliens. They're dependant on the scientists and the draft soldiers from past wars. The Tomorrow War release date is scheduled to be on July 2, 2021, on the streaming platform.

Promo Image source: Still from The Tomorrow War