'The Tomorrow War' Teaser: Netizens Give A Mixed Response To Chris Pratt's Sci-fi Flick

The makers of The Tomorrow War recently dropped the teaser of the film. Netizens gave a mixed response to the military science fiction film.

Chris Pratt will soon be seen in Chris McKay's military science action film The Tomorrow War. The makers of the film recently released the teaser on YouTube. The teaser has received mixed reactions from the audience. Here are a few reactions to The Tomorrow War teaser and more details about the film. 

Reactions on The Tomorrow War teaser 

The Tomorrow War teaser was released by Amazon Prime Video on their social media handles. The Tomorrow War cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, J. K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers. The song in the teaser sounds like the Canadian national anthem. Netizens seemed confused and asked if it is actually the Canadian anthem. A Twitter user asked if Chris Pratt is fighting the evils Canadians from the future. He mentioned that the song sounds exactly like the anthem. 

A fan wrote that here's another elite movie to anticipate. Another wrote that he is extremely excited for the film to release. He shared two reasons for the same. He said that the teaser looks good and the second reason is that he is a big fan of Chris. Another fan shared a gif of Chris from Guardians of the Galaxy and stated that the teaser looks epic. 

Another user asked the makers to release the film right away as he called the teaser epic. A netizen seemed upset with the casting and mentioned that she would have watched the film if it had any other Chris. Another user wrote that he is disappointed because he wanted Chris to crack a joke in the teaser but he did not. Take a look at the reactions here. 

More about Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War 

The Tomorrow War is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly and Adam Kolbrenner. Chris Pratt will also be seen as the executive producer. The film is written by Zach Dean which is set up in the future. The plot of the film focuses on humanity's war against the aliens. They're dependant on the scientists and the draft soldiers from past wars. The Tomorrow War release date is scheduled to be on July 2, 2021, on the streaming platform. 

