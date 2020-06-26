'The Twilight Zone' Review For Season 2 And A Look Back At The Series

The Twilight Zone has launched its Season 2 and is available to be watched online on CBS All Access. The show that has been running strong since 1959 manages to leave its viewers excited with a little bit of mystery every time. According to many, the show is a delight to watch and features wonderfully twisted stories.

The Twilight Zone is a show that presents a different episode every time. The cast is never the same and so is the story. Every time there is some intense twist at the end of the story. Most of the shows have a genres of fantasy, science fiction, suspense, horror and psychological thriller. Another thing that doesn't change is that the show always teaches a moral in the end. The 1959 show was entirely shot in black and white, since then the show has changed and is shown in colour. The show is really popular and was once named as the greatest drama show of all time.

The Twilight Zone Season 2 Review

In season one, viewers saw many different stories, many of which were relevant and many of which just had some strong storyline. Even though every episode is mixed with drama and surprise, the show never really manages to reach the potential of the original series. Episodes like Replay and Point of Origin did mange to leaves the audience in awe but that's about it.

Many people had high expectations from Season 2 as well. The show delivers well, with minor setbacks. What the show does best is delving deeper into each episode and how the storyline is always something unexcepted. Season 2 has managed to give its audience exactly that and is a wonderful viewing experience.

However, there is one setback that doesn't seem minor when you watch the show. The episodes are usually unnecessarily long. One thing that the viewers will have to keep in mind to be able to extract all that they want from the series, is that they would have to be patient. With an ounce of patience, the show is a delight to watch and leaves the viewers ever in shock.

Promo Pic Credit: The Twilight Zone's Instagram

