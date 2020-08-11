The Undefeated Cast: Everything You Would Need To Know About The 1969 Western Drama Film

The Undefeated was one of the classic western drama films to be released in 1969. During the time, John Wayne and Rock Hudson were seen as legendary western stars due to their incredible hit record in films. Thus the director of the film, Andrew V. McLaglen, decided to bring the two together in one film and create something iconic. The posters of the film too were made highlighting the fact that Rock Hudson and John Wayne are coming together for a film. The film had several key moments with a signature western narrative which made the film a hit among the audience. Thus here is a look at the cast of the iconic film.

The Undefeated cast and characters

Roman Gabriel as Blue Boy

Roman Gabriel plays the role of the adopted son of Thomas. His character is of a Red Indian descent. The actor portrayed the nuances and the mannerisms of the West perfectly making the film a delightfully thrilling experience. Roman Gabriel's strong acting performances convinced viewers of his character which they loved in the film.

John Wayne as Col. Thomas

John Wayne plays the role of the uninformed Colonel who leads a band of ex-union soldiers to a hunt for wild horses. Unaware of the current circumstances of the Civil War, John Wayne’s character commits a mistake. As the film goes on, the man is left with no choice but to make the ultimate sacrifice of one of his prized items, which are the horses that he steals.

Rock Hudson as Col. Langdon

Rock Hudson plays the role of Colonel Langdon who leads his confederate friends and family back to Mexico for refuge. However, Langdon too joins Thomas on his quest and gets caught up in the struggle. What follows next forms the crux of the film.

Antonio Aguilar as Gen. Rojas

Tony Aguilar acts as the antagonist of the film, being the general who captures Langdon’s caravan. The two Colonels try to sell the wild horses; however, they get caught by the Mexican general at the border. The choice the two Colonels have to make is something that changes the course of the film and makes it an interesting western flick to watch out for.

The Story

The Undefeated starts off with Col. John Henry Thomas played by John Wayne successfully attacking a Confederate company led by James Langdon played by Rock Hudson. The Colonel is unaware that the Civil war has ended when he performs this action. Soon the remnants of Langdon's squadron flee to Mexico. Thomas and his adopted Native American son, named Blue Boy played by Roman Gabriel, gather a herd of horses and head for the border with their company in order to sell them. However, Langdon's caravan is captured by a Mexican general played by Antonio Aguilar.

The Undefeated was directed by Andrew V. McLaglen, with the screenplay managed by James Lee Barrett. The film was based on a story by Stanley Hough and the production was looked after by Robert L. Jacks.

