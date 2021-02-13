'The Unicorn' Cast: Know All About The Actors Who Starred In This Dramedy Show

The Unicorn is an American TV show about a widower who is eager to move on from the toughest phase of his life. However, he realizes that he is totally unprepared to raise his town daughters on his own and even more unprepared to be in the dating world where he is suddenly getting some attention.

Also Read | 'Enemy Of The State' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This 1998 Action Thriller Film

Also Read | Does 'To All The Boys' Fame Noah Centineo Have A Girlfriend? Check Out

The Unicorn Cast

Walton Goggins as Wade Felton

Walton Goggins has delivered some amazing proactive performances in his career. Walton Goggins was highly praised for his performance in FX's show Justified. He even played a major role in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight. He even received the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role in the show, Vice Principals.

Also Read | Tia Mowry Opens Up On How Hair Straightening On 'Sister, Sister' Made Her Insecure

Rob Corddry as Forrest

Rob Corddry is highly praised for his role as part of the cast of The Unicorn. He is known for his role in Warm Bodies. He even acted in the Hot Tub movie series. Rob Corddry was nominated for a Streamy Award in the category of Best Writing For A Comedy Web Series for his contribution to the show Children's Hospital in 2011.

Also Read | Halle Berry Opens Up About Expensive Child Support; Calls It "extortion"

Omar Benson as Ben

Omar Benson who was an essential part of 8 Mile which is based on the life of rapper Eminem, is also a part of the show's cast. He is known for his role of Charles in the show Ballers. He also played an important role in Miracle at St. Anna. He even got nominated for his Black Reel Awards for his role in the film.

Maya Lynne Robinson as Michelle

Maya Lynne Robinson is highly regarded for her role in Dead Woman Walking. She plays the role of Michelle as part of the cast of The Unicorn. She also played the role of Amanda in the popular sit-com Mom. She became very popular from her role in the show, The Conners.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Celebrates 'little Nuggets' Asher & Noah's 3rd B'day; Says 'Beyond Blessed'

The Unicorn Supporting cast:

Ruby Jay as Grace Felton

Ruby Jay has been a part of many sit-coms and daily-soap dramas. Her breakthrough role was in Holly Hobbie in which she was the main lead. She even played important roles in Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy. She won a Young Artist Awards for her role in Holly Hobbie. She even got nominated in Young Entertainer Awards for the same show.

Mackenzie Moss as Natalie Felton

Mackenzie Moss was popular for her role in the film Steve Jobs. She even played a crucial role in the film, Do You Believe. She got nominated for Awards Circuit Community Awards for her role in Steve Jobs. She even got nominated for Gold Derby Awards and Young Entertainer Awards for the same film.

Image credits: @theunicorncbs Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.