'The Upshaws' Review: Netizens Call The New Netflix Sitcom 'delightful' And 'funny'

The Upshaws is the latest sitcom airing on Netflix. The show premiered on the online streaming platform on May 12, 2021. It is created by Wanda Sykes and Regina Y. Hicks and they have also written the pilot episode of the show. The Upshaws tells the story of a working-class family in Indiana and their day to day lives. The cast of The Upshaws includes Wanda Sykes as Lucretia, Mike Epps and Kim Fields as Bennie and Regina Upshaw, respectively. The other supporting cast of the show includes Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Gabrielle Dennis, among others.

A look at The Upshaws review by the netizens

The Upshaws was binged by many fans within hours of its release on May 12, 2021. The show has ten episodes of about 25 to 29-minute duration each. Fans took to Twitter to give their 140-character reviews for the show. Let's take a look at the verdict of the show from the Twitterati.

Some fans have pointed out the exact timestamp from the show which has some good scenes. For example, see this tweet.

This user has a summed up review for the show, and a piece of fun tidbit information as well. He tweeted, "If you're longing for a few cuss words and some funny shit you gotta watch #theupshaws I LOVE IT!!!! Fun Fact: I live in the (renovated) apartment @KimVFields lived in as a child with her Gma! I just love her! She used play out front with us! Lifetime fan! #654 #GREATSHOW #FUNNY".

A netizen was glad that sitcoms have made a comeback. His tweet read, "I’m so glad dey bringing back sitcoms back ... #TheUpshaws".

When it comes to a show that catches your attention, you often don't regard the time and binge the show at once. This Twitter user wrote that he dying of laughter watching the show at 2 am.

If you have forgotten about how funny Wanda Sykes is, then you need to watch the show to remember. This user tweeted, "This new show #TheUpshaws is funny. I forgot how funny Wanda Sykes was. + mike epps".

This user congratulated the team for the delightful show. The show also reminded him of certain people as well.

