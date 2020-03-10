'The Walking Dead' Actor Michael Mundy Jailed After Biting Partner

American actor, Micheal Mundy, best known for playing a flesh-eating zombie in The Walking Dead has reportedly been jailed after biting a fan he dated. According to international media reports, Mundy started dating Beverly Jackson after they met at a horror convention in the United Kingdom. The 52-year-old actor then again messaged Jackson two years ago asking whether he could sleep in her spare room in Manchester on his next visit to the UK.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Jackson said that Mundy started out very charming and promised to get her into films. She further added that, however, Mundy later became 'more and more abusive'. Jackson said that Mundy first attacked her in 2018 while they were in a hotel room in Germany. She reportedly said that Mundy slapped her, bit her on hands, arm and back, kicked her and then threw her out of the room.

READ: Marvel Cinemactic Universe's 24th Film Black Widow's Trailer Is Out Now; Watch Here

Mundy was reportedly handed a jail term last November after being convicted of assault. As per reports, he was also given a restraining order to stop him from going near Jackson. He was also again sent back to jail in February for breaching the terms of the order. Now, Mundy is due to be released from HMP Liverpool. Jackson reportedly said that she still fears that Mundy won't stop until she is dead.

READ: Chris Hemsworth Cancels His Promotional Trip To India Because Of Coronavirus

Who is Micheal Mundy?

The 52-year-old actor has appeared as numerous walker in The Walking Dead. He was also the first walker to appear in the season three premiere of the AMC show. Furthermore, he featured in movies such as 'Flight' with Denzel Washington.

Mundy is known for his role in The Walking Dead, which is an American post-apocalyptic horror television series. It is developed by Frank Darabont and is based on the eponymous series of comic books by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The first season of the series aired in the year 2010. It has earned a huge fan base across the world over the last nine years. It features Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam and Ross Marquand in pivotal roles.

READ: 'A Quiet Place 2' About Broken Promises And Growing Up, Says John Krasinski

READ: Will Johnny Depp Play The Role Of Joker In Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.