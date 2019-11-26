The Walking Dead Drops Its Midseason Finale For Season 10

The Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror television series. It is developed by Frank Darabont and is based on the eponymous series of comic books by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The first season of the series aired in the year 2010. It has earned a huge fan base across the world over the last nine years. It features Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam and Ross Marquand in pivotal roles. The second half of Season 10 will premiere on February 23, 2020.

Also read | The Walking Dead: The World Beyond Trailer Out; All You Need To Know

Midseason Finale of The Walking Dead Season 10

Also read | PUBG-Walking Dead Collaboration Now Active Widely Across The World

The present conflict is between the core players and Whisperers. It has taken off in quite an interesting way. The mid-season has hit like a shock to many with the tragic and brutal death of Saddiq that is played by Avi Nash. The individual arc of Negan that is played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been very interesting till now. It has a spark and contains an adventurous journey. By the time Rosita played by Christian Serratos is made to doubt herself by the huge loss of Saddiq’s death. She ends up questioning her strength and abilities. It leaves a huge impact on her life as it was unexpected for her to see the death of Saddiq. The episode showcased many powerful sequences. Michonne’s goal in the last act offers the perspective of finding a road that leads to end the war with the Whisperers. Losing cast members on the screen has contributed a lot to the series. The specific element has kept the audience engaged and connected. The surprising elements have left everyone in shock.

Also read | The Walking Dead Now Hits PUBG Mobile, New Crossover Now Live

The episode closed with Daryl and his group in another conflict, having seemingly been led into it by Alpha, played by Samantha Morton, who is the head of Whisperers'. The midseason finale has ended in a big cliff-hanger. Fans are eager to know what happens in the next half of the series.

Also read | Korean TV Series: These K-dramas Based On Aliens Are A Must-watch!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.